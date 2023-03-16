One lane of US-29 N closed due to crash with injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash with injuries closes a portion of US-29 North in Greensboro Thursday night, police say.
Greensboro police said one lane of US-29 northbound remains closed after a crash with injuries Thursday night.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area and use alternate routes of travel until further notice.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
