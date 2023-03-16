One lane of US-29 N closed due to crash with injuries, Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said one lane of US-29 N. is closed due to a crash with injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash with injuries closes a portion of US-29 North in Greensboro Thursday night, police say.

Greensboro police said one lane of US-29 northbound remains closed after a crash with injuries Thursday night.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and use alternate routes of travel until further notice.

