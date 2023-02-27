Crash on US-29 closes E. Gate City Blvd ramp in Greensboro

Greensboro police said a single-vehicle wreck caused all southbound lanes on US-29 from E. Market St. to E. Gate City Blvd. to be shut down.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on US-29 caused multiple road and exit closures in Greensboro Monday night, according to police.

Greensboro police said a single-vehicle wreck has close all southbound lanes of US-29 from East Market Street to East Gate City Boulevard until further notice.

The on and off ramps from East Gate City Boulevard onto US-29 southbound are also temporarily closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

