Crash on US-29 closes E. Gate City Blvd ramp in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on US-29 caused multiple road and exit closures in Greensboro Monday night, according to police.
Greensboro police said a single-vehicle wreck has close all southbound lanes of US-29 from East Market Street to East Gate City Boulevard until further notice.
The on and off ramps from East Gate City Boulevard onto US-29 southbound are also temporarily closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.