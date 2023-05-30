Overturned tractor-trailer, gas leak in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — US 311 Northbound onto I-40 Westbound is down to lane after an overturned tractor trailer with a gas leak in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Officials said a husband and wife were on board and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Fire crews at the scene said they will be cleaning up for an hour at most.
This story is developing. Stay with us for updates.
