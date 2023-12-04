Timeline released of US-421 plane crash

New details involving a crash that left a man dead and another in serious condition have been released.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details in a plane crash on US-421 that killed a man and seriously injured another man have been released.

On April 11, a pilot took off from Greensboro Executive Airport around 11 a.m. for a flight test on the runway, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

After the plane landed, the pilot who had completed the first solo flight, 39-year-old James Foecking, switched seats and moved to the right. That's when the other commercial pilot, 52-year-old Kurt Williams moved into the control seat, the NTSB said.

Investigators said the plane took off again around 11:30 a.m. after a failed takeoff. Then, the plane was in the air for 30 seconds before it stopped gaining altitude. That's when it took two left turns over a row of trees between the runway and the highway.

The plane started to decline before it hit the overpass bridge on US Highway 421, the NTSB said.

According to the NTSB, the plane caught on fire on impact.

Officials said good samaritans rushed over to pull Foecking out.

Williams did not survive.

Foecking was left in serious condition.

The NTSB said there was no evidence of engine failure. The last inspection for the plane was in September 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

