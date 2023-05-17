US 52 reopens after crash in Forsyth County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said that the left lane is now open at Exit 111A.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: US 52 North has now reopened.

US 52 North is closed after a crash in Forsyth County near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane of US 52 North is closed at Exit 111A near 25th Street.

