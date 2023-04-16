4 dead in US-52 head-on crash in Winston-Salem

Police said four people died after a crash on US-52 Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people are dead after a crash on US-52 in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said one car was driving north in the southbound lanes on US-52 South near US 421.

The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. near the 3rd St. bridge.

Three people from one of the cars died on the scene. Another passenger from the same vehicle was taken to a hospital where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Those involved have been tentatively identified, but investigators are working to confirm the identification.

The names of the people involved in the crash will not be released until the family is notified.

Winston-Salem police said all lanes of US-52 South between Martin Luther King Jr Drive and US 421 were closed for 9 hours.

This is the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th motor vehicle fatality of 2023 compared to 3 at the same time in 2022.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.