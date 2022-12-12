U.S. 52 lane closure to cause traffic delays

The lane is expected to reopen Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The I-40 W ramp to U.S. 52 North is expected to have traffic delays due to a lane closure in Winston-Salem Monday.

According to an NCDOT alert, the lane will be closed on U.S. 52 for maintenance starting at 9 a.m.

The lane is expected to reopen Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

