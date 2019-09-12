FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Monday at noon, N.C. Department of Transportation plans to permanently close the connector between U.S. 52 and N.C. 66 in Forsyth county.

Officials say the connector is no longer necessary because the future Interstate 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will pass through this area instead.

For right now, new access points are at Hanes Mill Road and the University Parkway interchange with U.S. 52. Signs are posted to direct drivers.

The new connection is scheduled to open by late 2021.

RELATED: Business 40 improvement project brings exit number changes

RELATED: Flying or driving this holiday season? So are lots of germs.