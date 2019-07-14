GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 100 U.S. Army troops returned home from a nine-month deployment in southwest Asia at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Soldiers were headed to an armory to unpack and be debriefed and would see family later. Needless to say, they were excited to be home.

"I never thought I would miss trees so much," said Sergeant Kimberly Lemus, from Asheboro. "It's the little things that you don't appreciate but when you don't have them, you really want to experience them again."

Specialist Omari Tait, a Greensboro native and Page High grad, says he's excited for Pirates football games in the coming months.

"It was a great experience," Tait said. "It's about to be high school football season so I'm ready to see some Page football games."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users