US Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars into an NC A&T training program

NC A&T was selected out of 509 applicants.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars to develop clean energy workforce training.

The money is being used from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant and it is going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The program is helping students get the training for the region's growing clean energy sector.

It's a program the college has been piloting.

The pilot program started in 2020 with nine students. It increased to 31 students in 2021. This summer it nearly doubled.

It's the first of its kind in the nation and it equips students to learn about clean energy and gain the professional training.

25 industry partners were host sites that paid for the internships and pre-apprenticeships and that training teaches solar panel installation, renewable energy, HVAC and architectural design.

Governor Roy Cooper, along with other state agency leaders and industry partners, are at NC A&T celebrating students who completed the 2022 NC Clean Energy Pre-apprenticeship and internship program.

