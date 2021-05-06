U.S. DHHS looks at using American Hebrew Academy as potential emergency shelter for unaccompanied migrant children

An email from U.S. DHHS officials says it plans on looking at the American Hebrew Academy on Tuesday for potential use as a care facility in the future.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from 2019, when the American Hebrew Academy announced its closing.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services is looking at the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro as a possible emergency influx shelter for migrant children, according to an email from federal officials.

HHS said while the Office of Refugee Resettlement has worked to build up the number of licensed beds it has, additional capacity is 'critical' to provide a safe place for children to be released from border patrol stations, according to the email.

Officials said they planned on looking at the American Hebrew Academy on Tuesday, May 4 for potential use as a "temporary influx care facility" for unaccompanied children at some point in the future.

"If selected, the American Hebrew Academy would remain unoccupied but available for use to ensure that children are not kept in border patrol stations for longer than 72 hours," the email said.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston said if the site is used as a shelter, it would likely bring about 800 jobs to the area to provide around-the-clock care for 700 to 800 children.

Alston said the jobs would range from cafeteria staff to nurses to lawyers.

HHS said it plans to make a decision soon about the possibility of using the American Hebrew Academy as a shelter for children.