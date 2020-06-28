Forsyth County Sheriff's Office looking into use of force during Cooks Flea Market incident

"Together we will come to a resolution. We are reviewing all video of the incident in its entirety," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement following an incident that was caught on camera and has since started circulating on social media.

The incident happened at Cooks Flea Market in Winston-Salem and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is now looking into the use of force during the altercation by one of their deputies.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was working an extra duty assignment at Cooks Fea Market as the flea market regularly employees deputies for security.

Flea market staff asked a man seen in the video to leave the premises and asked the deputy to escort him to his car, however, the man declined to leave.

Deputies say the individual refused to leave even after multiple requests and then resisted arrest. The man was charged with Trespassing and Resisting a Public Officer.

According to the Forsyth County Office, they believe the man was asked to leave the premises because he refused to wear a mask but couldn't 100 percent confirm and referred WFMY to flea market staff in order to make that determination.

"Our role in it was the same as it is every time we work there - to provide security to the flea market, including when the business management requests someone to leave, to ensure they vacate the premises without undue delay," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said.

The Forsych County Sheriff's Office said supervision will now review the incident in its entirety to ensure the deputy acted appropriately given the scope of the situation.

"We appreciate our community’s commitment to accountability and continued concern for one another," the statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in closing.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. also posted on the situation via his Facebook page.

"We are aware that there is video of a portion of an incident at Cook's Flea Market circulating on social media. I have spoken with both the individual in the video and his family, as well as the deputy involved. Together we will come to a resolution. We are reviewing all video of the incident in its entirety. We remain committed to doing what is moral, what is legal, and what is right without any consideration for an individual's race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion. We are committed to protecting and serving our community, with integrity and transparency because this is OUR community."

WFMY is working to get the full video of the incident. Stay with us as more details develop.

