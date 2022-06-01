Used tire shop catches on fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters tweeted a video on the scene of a commercial fire Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Old Lexington Road as a used tire shop went up in flames. Fire officials said the blaze was started by a failure of stove piping from a wood-burning stove. They said the stove served as a furnace, and the piping caused the roof to catch on fire.
Firefighters stepped in to tackle the damages as smoke continued to pour out from the top of the building. Officials said the fire lasted 30 minutes.
Investigators are currently working to gather more details about the fire.