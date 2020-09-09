USGA announces new golf house and test center in North Carolina

The location would feature an equipment-testing facility, innovation hub, and a museum/visitor center. The association also plans for Golf House Pinehurst to host five U.S. Open Championships by 2047.

Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA said, "There is no better place for the USGA to plant new roots than the Home of American Golf. Thanks to the vision of North Carolina, Moore County and Pinehurst leaders, we are taking a bold step forward and forging a long-term commitment that will elevate our championships, foster greater innovation in golf, and ultimately help grow the game.”