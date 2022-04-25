Here's why your next package from the post office could arrive later

Some packages will see even longer delays, especially if they travel long distances.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your next package from the post office is about to arrive later.

The U.S. Postal Service is making changes next month to rely more on its ground transportation network, instead of using planes to deliver packages. It's in an effort to be more efficient and save money.

But the new standards will impact you. If you get prescription drugs by first-class packages, expect to see them arrive a day or two later.

USPS is now considering some first-class packages to be delivered on time if they arrive within four or five days. In the first quarter of this year, the average time to deliver a piece of mail or package was about two and a half days, according to USPS.

Some packages will see even longer delays, especially if they travel long distances.

