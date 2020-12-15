USPS warns of more shipping delays during its busiest week in the year

The United States Postal Service says it's experiencing an increase in packages. The postal service says COVID-19 has impacted staffing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The US Postal service is warning customers to expect potential delays in package shipments leading up to Christmas.

This week marks the postal services busiest week. On its website, USPS posted an alert which said it's experiencing unprecedented package increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19.

In addition, expected winter weather this week is poised to add to the USPS's headache.

Over the past few weeks WFMY News 2 has heard from many folks in the Triad who said the delays have been going on for months.

"It was a month ago and here it is, what is it today the 16th or the 14th?" Joann Alexander from Winston-Salem said.

Like many in the Triad, Alexander has not only lost track of how long it's taking for her USPS certified mail not to arrive, she's frustrated with the process of tracking it.

She said she was trying to update the registration on her car and pay her Forsyth County tax before the holidays.

"I sent them back November 9 and I can't even pay the taxes either because of this," Alexander said.

The delay is also affecting small business owners too. Some have said they have had to ship items that didn't get to customers via other courier services. Some others said they are at the mercy of their customers' patience.

"For one, you hate having to defend yourself to where it doesn't seem like you're making excuses as to why you can't complete a job," Diane Williams from Greensboro said.

Williams said she's not able to do business because of package delays.

The postal service has declined various requests for interviews about the delays but a spokesperson has sent WFMY the following statements:

"We are completely focused on processing and delivering mail this week, one of the busiest of year," read a statement sent on Dec. 14.

"We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources," read a statement sent on Dec. 7.

However many customers said they aren't satisfied with the responses and explanations from the USPS.

"It doesn't make any sense to me. I sent it certified mail and Greensboro is not but 30 miles away from Winston-Salem," Alexander said.

"It does seem funny that I always seem to get my bills, they are never late," Williams said. "I've received bills, I pay those but to receive that package that can fit in my mailbox, I still haven't received it and no one knows where it's at."

She also said the package delays are not the only problem with USPS mail lately.



"I couldn't even begin to tell you how many times that I get someone else's mail, all the time," Williams said.

WFMY News 2's Adaure Achumba has been following this issue and also put the system to a test.

Last week, packages and cards were sent out to see how long they would take to arrive at their destination.

Packages were sent to Greensboro and Colfax, as well as Decatur, GA and Houston, TX.

The folks in Greensboro and Colfax surprisingly got theirs within 48 hours while the folks in Georgia and Texas are still waiting on theirs.

It's not clear if the speedy delivery was as a result of the sorting process at the originating post office as several delay complaints have involved mail or packages within the same zip-code or city.

As we await notifications of delivery to the aforementioned US cities, we also put the USPS to another test.

How long would it take to deliver overseas mail?

We sent Christmas cards to different cities in six other countries.

They include Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, Kampala in Uganda, Nairobi in Kenya, both in East Africa, Lagos, Nigeria in West Africa, Doonside in Australia and Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Postage stamps to each destination costs $1.20 via US Airmail Service which can take from 10 to 15 days depending on the destination. In this case, and with the USPS currently experiencing delays, it is possible that the cards would not get to their destination before Christmas day.

Depending on the items sent and their value, customs in the receiving country can add to the hold up and require a fee of the recipient. Customs duties would not apply to flat mail like cards and letters however some country's mail distribution network can add weeks and in some cases months to the delivery timeline.

For now folks stateside will have to continue looking for text messages from the USPS as they have no choice but to keep tracking their packages.

"Hopefully our voices are getting out there so that chain that is going up is going to start hearing us," Williams said,

Read Full statement from USPS below.

A statement was sent on Dec. 7

"The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.

The Greensboro Processing & Distribution Center (P&DC) has faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.

There has already been progress at the Greensboro P&DC and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.

As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.

We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays."

Another statement sent Nov. 30 reads:

"The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We are looking into the issues that you have brought to our attention and apologize to customers for the inconvenience. Customers are encouraged to contact a postal representative about mailing or shipping questions, including contacting a supervisor or manager at the local Post Office. Contact information for Post Office locations can be found by searching for quick tools at www.usps.com. Other options include calling Greensboro District Consumer Affairs at (336) 668-1375, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), contacting @USPSHelp on Twitter, or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help."

USPS, Fed Ex, and UPS all list Dec. 15 as one of the last days to mail packages so they are more likely to arrive by Christmas

In addition, USPS recommends you send your packages by these dates to get them delivered in time for the Christmas Day tradition of opening presents: