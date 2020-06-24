Duke Energy lineman electrocuted while performing repairs

Duke Energy crews were on the scene working to repair a utility pole that was damaged in a crash on North Hoskins Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Duke Energy worker died after getting electrocuted while performing repairs following a crash in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to Duke Energy, crews were working to repair a utility pole after a crash on North Hoskins Road near Maplegrove Road early Wednesday.

Duke Energy issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued Duke Energy teammate,” said Scott Batson, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief distribution officer. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our employees and this incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards we face in the work we do. Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee’s family, friends, co-workers and community as we all cope with the loss of a dear friend and teammate.”

"This is really, really serious, and scary now that somebody has lost their life," said one neighbor.

Duke Energy says over 500 customers in the area are still without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.