Utility pole creates roof damage: 2WTK Call For Action finds a solution

The homeowner spent two years calling utility companies before he asked for help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Utility poles are common to see in a neighborhood and even close to your home or on a neighbor's property. But a pole on a Greensboro man’s property was so close that it was leaning on the roof line.



The pole was causing damage. So the owner called 2 Wants To Know's Call For Action volunteers for help.

“The garage was beginning to leak and he couldn't repair the garage until the pole was removed and he had been going back and forth with Duke Energy and Century Link for 2 years. They kept sending out a person who said they'd need to get a construction crew and back and forth and nothing ever happened,” said Michael Fabish, a 2WTK Call For Action volunteer.

The Greensboro homeowner contacted our call for action team. sent in the pictures and our volunteers got in touch with Duke Energy.

“In this case, we were dealing with a pole that was the property of another utility, an internet company. It's not anything we can directly help with but we care about the community and we have a relationship with this utility, so in this case, we were able to reach out and get them to move the pole to satisfy the customer,” said Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy.

Our Call For Action volunteers had the issue fixed in just two weeks.



Need help with a consumer issue?