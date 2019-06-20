GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here we go again as storms are packing a punch in the Piedmont Triad. The damage includes widespread reports of downed trees in many counties including, Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Rockingham, Yadkin, and Stokes counties.

Thousands are without power in the Piedmont Triad according to Duke Energy. At one point, Thursday afternoon more than 18,500 people were without power. Strong wind gusts brought down trees across homes and roads.

Wild video captured by WFMY News 2 shows a fireworks tent outside the Walmart at Pyramids Village in Greensboro as the storm moved through. High winds caused the tent to cave in and almost blow away during the storm.

In Randolph County, a huge tree crushed a truck. Scott Calloway said his family was not injured. However, the tree also crushed their front porch narrowly missing the rest of the home.

A tree crushed a truck in Randolph County

Scott Calloway

In Greensboro, a utility pole fell across a home on Condor Drive. The homeowner said he saw a lightning strike and then suddenly rainwater started pouring into his house from the roof. He was able to escape the home but now has to deal with the damage left behind.

A tree fell across not just one but two homes on James Place in Greensboro. The family that lives at the home had just left the house for about 10-15 minutes and returned to find the tree in their bedroom.

Daniel Gee captured this timelapse of the storm as it moved through Northeast Greensboro.

In Winston-Salem, Jenna Tuttle captured a wild lightning strike near Stanleyville. It was equally impressive as it was scary!

Lightning in Winston-Salem.

Jenna Tuttle

Here's a look at more of your storm photos including damage. You can share your videos and photos by emailing webteam@wfmy.com Make sure to include your name and the area.

