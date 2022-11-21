Injured UVA shooting victim released from hospital, mom says

"I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls," Brenda said in a tweet. "This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 'Hallelujah', the mother of a UVA shooting victim rang out on Twitter Monday morning in an announcement that her son is being released from the hospital, just a week after the deadly shooting.

The incident left three football players dead and two other students injured following a shooting on a charter bus after a class field trip to D.C. Sunday night.

Running back for the University of Virginia, Mike Hollins, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, received multiple surgeries over the span of the week. Now his mom Brenda Hollins says he is now able to come home, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls," Brenda said in a tweet. "This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful."

She asked for continued prayers for Mike as he continues, but also for the families of the UVA football players that were fatally shot.

"Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families," Brenda wrote. "They need us!! God is amazing!"

The university held a memorial service, that harbored a crowd of over 9,000 people at the John Paul Jones Arena, for the shooting victims Saturday afternoon. Speakers talked about the lives that were lost and strength of the shooting victims that were hospitalized, but are now both released.

UVA telling us that 9,075 people are at today’s memorial. The service is wrapping up. There have been tears, laughter, and so much love and admiration for Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean. #uvastrong #VirginiaStrong @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mMx0ebIVCo — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) November 19, 2022