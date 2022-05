EDEN, N.C. — An Eden church set up a memorial to honor the lives lost in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Leaksville United Methodist Church placed 21 chairs on their lawn to remember the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened nearly a week ago.

The church shared images on Facebook along with a post that read, "May these souls rest in peace and rise in glory. And may their memorial be the last. Lord, have mercy."