Five years ago, Corey and Christy Bailey had no idea they'd be celebrating Thanksgiving with two boys, 4-year-old Brooks, and 10-month-old Camden.

The Baileys adopted both Brooks and Camden after experiencing infertility. They were looking to start a family above anything else.

"There are millions of parents in the world, right? We just wanted to be parents, that's the bottom line," Corey Bailey said.

The family of four from Chesapeake celebrated Thanksgiving at a relative's home in Portsmouth Thursday. Corey Bailey said one of his personal highlights was watching baby Camden eat his first sweet potato biscuit, a family staple.

Camden Bailey's first family Thanksgiving was a special one to Christy Bailey. She said she still feels so grateful for his birth mother. The mothers met at the hospital when Camden was born in January.

"What do you say to the person who is giving you the greatest gift ever?" she said. "It's so amazing."

The couple decided to adopt about 5 years ago, and quickly after they said they were blessed with Brooks. Thanksgiving is special for Brooks as well, as he was born on November 23.

This year, his birthday is the day after Thanksgiving, so he blew out the candles on a birthday dessert at the family celebration.

However, it was Camden's big day in the eyes of many relatives.

"Everyone wants to get their hands on the baby," Christy Bailey said while laughing. "It's so good though, it's so good and the boys feel that love."

The parents expressed their gratitude for their two children after working through a time period when they found out they couldn't have biological children.

"When you want to have a baby you automatically think - we'll just get pregnant and that's not the way it happens sometimes," she said. "I want people to know how amazing [adoption] is."

Corey Bailey said he knows his family is unique, but which family isn't?

"Love is love, right? They can see it too," he said.

The couple used the Adoptions from the Heart adoption agency to find Brooks and Camden. They say that this holiday season, they are thankful for the two blessings in their lives that they dreamed about five years ago.

"To us our family is perfect and they are just our everything," Christy Bailey said.

