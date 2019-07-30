WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — IFB Solutions says its optical contract with the VA will be extended into August.

IFB announced its contract that was originally set to expire Wednesday (July 31) will be extended until Aug. 15. CEO David Horton says although it's not the outcome the organization hoped for, the extension will give them more time to find possible positions within for 47 employees who were originally slated to be let go.

IFB Solutions has two remaining contracts with the VA that employ an additional 90 people. Both of those contracts are slated to end this fall, putting a total of 137 people, including 76 who are blind, 15 who are veterans, out of work.

“We do not believe that Congress ever intended to benefit veteran-owned small businesses at the expense of people who are blind or severely disabled,” Dan Kelly, chief operating officer at IFB Solutions, said last week. “There is plenty of business for both veteran-owned small businesses and AbilityOne nonprofits, many of whom, like IFB Solutions, also employ a significant number of veterans.”

Horton and IFB optical lab employee Scott Smith met with national lawmakers, including Representatives Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker and Senator Thom Tillis, to discuss the impact on people who are blind or visually impaired.

