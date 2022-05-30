2 Virginia women died after being hit by a truck on US 29 N in Greensboro, police say

A woman's car broke down on US 29. She and a passenger were waiting outside of the vehicle before they were hit by a red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two women were hit and killed by a truck while waiting on the side of the road on US 29 North, according to Greensboro police.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call about a car crash on US 29 N and Hackett Street with a personal injury.

A black 2009 KIA SUV broke down on US 29 N. The driver, Ciealita Thornton, 42, of Danville, Virginia, and the passenger, Lakeisha Woody, 36, of Danville, Virginia, were standing by the KIA.

That's when police said a red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, driven by Santos David Amador, 29, of Greensboro was traveling north on US 29 hitting the KIA.

During the crash, Thornton and Woody were hit. They both died as a result of the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

