Vaccinations encouraged, not required at NC state fair

A statement from fair officials outlines safety protocols for the 2021 North Carolina state fair.

RALEIGH, N.C. — People attending the 2021 N.C. State Fair won’t be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but officials say it’s strongly encouraged.

A statement from fair officials also says any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags, and medical equipment bags will be accepted at the fair even if they are not clear, but they will require additional inspection.

In addition, officials say there will be no concerts inside Dorton Arena when the fair opens next month.

The space will be used for vendors to provide a larger venue for farmers and producers.

The fair is from Oct. 14 - 24 in Raleigh.