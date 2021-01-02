Some Triad counties expecting more doses as state changes coronavirus vaccine distribution

A three-week forecast of coronavirus vaccine supplies based on population, that's what the state is giving county health officials to increase vaccinations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The race for vaccine appointments is on once again as several Triad counties expect to get more doses from the state this week.

The state made changes to the distribution process but there's still more demand than supply.

Each county will now receive a three week forecast of coronavirus vaccine supplies based on population.

"It really helps us tremendously because we know what to plan for," Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said.

Hayes said before the change, doses could vary shipment to shipment.

"We were getting like, one shipment might be 100 doses, the next shipment might be 400 doses or 975," Hayes said.

Now the county is expecting at least 600 doses a week. That's a baseline so they could get more than that but will likely not see less in the coming weeks.

Hayes said that gives her health department a better idea of how many vaccine appointments they can schedule.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said it does not change the way his department is making appointments.

"We're waiting until we get that information each week so we can make appointments for the following week once we're told what we'll get," Swift said.

Either way, counties are scheduling their appointments for the next week.

Alamance and Guilford County will open appointments Tuesday but slots in Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham and Davidson counties are already full.

Hayes said even with more doses there are thousands of people still waiting.

"We can get them out quickly, but only to the number of doses that we have available," Hayes said.

Randolph County has a population of about 24,000 people who are age 65 and up. This is the largest eligible vaccine group right now.

Hayes said the county has vaccinated less than 3,000 people so far.

Part of the effort counties are making also include vaccinating long term care facility residents and staff.

Guilford County Emergency Services workers like paramedics vaccinated people in long term care facilities Monday.

Manager of operations Chris Wilson said they're vaccinating hundreds a day but there's still a lot of work to do.

"We want to get this vaccine out as rapidly as possible," Wilson said, "We're really limited by vaccination supply so we certainly want to see that that vaccination supply continues."