Valley Road closed in Winston-Salem due to fallen tree

Police said the 3400 block of Valley Road is closed from Reynolda Road to Yarbrough Avenue due to a tree blocking the road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the tree is being removed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

