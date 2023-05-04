Van crashes into building on Dixie Drive in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Multiple fire crews and EMS helped Asheboro Fire rescue someone after their car went into a building.
It happened Monday afternoon at a building on Dixie Drive in Asheboro.
Firefighters did not say how the crash happened but did say it took several crews to get the driver free.
The driver is in critical condition, according to an update from officials on Tuesday.
