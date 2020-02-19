WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters are on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Cameron Avenue and E. 14th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say one of the vehicles - a van - crashed into a building.

According to a tweet from the fire department, two people were injured.

Firefighters haven't said what caused the crash.

The intersection is blocked this morning. Avoid the area if possible.

We'll bring you the latest on this story as updates become available.

Firefighters on the scene of a crash at the Titanic Food Mart.

@cityofwsfire

