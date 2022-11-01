A Greensboro church's food pantry was broken into, $800 worth of frozen meat stolen

The church says someone broke into the pantry over the weekend. The stolen food would have gone to those in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro discovered its food pantry was broken into over the weekend. The thief got away with $800 of frozen meat, as well as the laptop computer provided to the church by their partner, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Church leaders said the food loss and the repair to the building needed after the break-in come at a time when expenses already challenge the small congregation.

"While we are thankful that no one was hurt during this break-in, we are very concerned about how to secure our premises against future attempts,” Clerk of Session, Lynn Gardner said.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers delivered a $1,000 check to the church after finding out what happened to their food pantry.

"It breaks your heart that people would steal food from a church like Vandalia Presbyterian, who is trying so hard to help the hungry people in our community," Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said.

The church wrote in a Facebook post that they will still be open Wednesday, even with very few meat options.