GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Guilford County Schools confirms someone broke into Pilot Elementary School at 4701 Chimney Springs Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officers from the Greensboro Police Department arrived at the location to find that the suspects had smashed windows.

The culprits did not steal anything, however, they rearranged the furniture in the room they gained entry into, according to a school official.

This is the second time within a week that the local elementary school has been broken into. Windows were also smashed in the previous incident.

The window has now been boarded up and school officials are asking anyone with any information can call the police.

