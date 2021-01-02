Vanderbilt provost to be president at Wake Forest University

Wake Forest’s board of trustees recently approved Susan Wente’s appointment following the unanimous recommendation of a search committee.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has chosen Vanderbilt University provost and vice chancellor Susan Wente as its new president.

Wake Forest’s board of trustees recently approved Wente’s appointment following the unanimous recommendation of a search committee. Wente will become Wake Forest’s president on July 1.

She succeeds Nathan O. Hatch, who has served as the university’s president since 2005 and announced his retirement last fall.