Variations and vaccines: The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad

Novant Health gave an update on where our area stands when it comes to mutations of the virus and getting more people vaccinated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the race to vaccinate everyone continues more variants of the virus continue to appear. Dr. David Priest from Novant Health says the variations happen when the virus spreads to more people and mutates.

"It's believed that our current vaccine provide protection against them however since we don't have everyone vaccinated who needs to be vaccinated yet," Dr. Priest said. "The arrival of the mutation is concerning to us because it leaves open the possibility for more peaks in cases and hospitalizations as we get into the Spring."

Some mutations make the virus more contagious and some could make it more deadline. Vaccines seem to be the answer but there's no denying it is difficult to get one. Novant says they have 95,000 appointments booked in the upcoming months and if you're not one of the lucky ones keep checking back.

"That's not to say that we don't have appointments available we open up appointments each week based on what we receive from – information from the state about future allocation," Dr. Pamela Oliver said.