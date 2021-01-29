Variations and vaccines: The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the race to vaccinate everyone continues more variants of the virus continue to appear. Dr. David Priest from Novant Health says the variations happen when the virus spreads to more people and mutates.
"It's believed that our current vaccine provide protection against them however since we don't have everyone vaccinated who needs to be vaccinated yet," Dr. Priest said. "The arrival of the mutation is concerning to us because it leaves open the possibility for more peaks in cases and hospitalizations as we get into the Spring."
Some mutations make the virus more contagious and some could make it more deadline. Vaccines seem to be the answer but there's no denying it is difficult to get one. Novant says they have 95,000 appointments booked in the upcoming months and if you're not one of the lucky ones keep checking back.
"That's not to say that we don't have appointments available we open up appointments each week based on what we receive from – information from the state about future allocation," Dr. Pamela Oliver said.
This week the state announced that each healthcare system will get a baseline number of vaccines so they can better plan how to distribute them. Novant will get almost 7,000 a week, but that's for all of their locations across the state. They say they want more and will continue to ask the state for as many doses as they can get.