CHARLOTTE, N.C.-- There is a rise in demand for exorcisms, so much so the Vatican opened its doors to Bishops worldwide for training.

From a novel to the big screen, the practice of exorcisms became mainstream, but religious leaders say it's not all fiction.

"The devil is a real force. Satan is not from you know books and movies it's something real that is in the world."

William Friedkin, the director of "The Exorcist", is back with a new documentary called "The Devil And Father Amorth," this time following a Vatican priest performing a real exorcism.

David Hains, Communications Director for the Charlotte Dioceses says it is a realistic portrayal of what happens in an exorcism.

"People wrestle with the devil basically every day." Hains said.

An exorcism is an attempt to evict demons or spirits from someone's body.

In Catholicism, priests have to be specially trained and approved by bishops.

"Permission is only granted in situations where in medical science and psychological science says we don't have a cure for this person, "Hains said.

That means exorcisms are considered last resorts. Local religious leaders say true possession by demons is uncommon adding many times it's really a case of mental illness.

The rite will involve spoken prayers, readings from scripture and sometimes the gentle laying-on of hands.

"It can take a while but it is essentially a relatively simple prayer the commands the devil to come out," Hains said.

It's unclear how many exorcisms have been performed in our area, but there are priests trained to do them.

Religious leaders say the rise in exorcisms stem from a decline of faith in God.

