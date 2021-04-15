Elderly driver has medical emergency, car crashes into Burlington home

A 94-year-old man had a medical emergency while driving, crossed lanes and crashed into a house in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An elderly man is dead and his wife is hospitalized after their car crashed into a house in Burlington.

At around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Raymond Rudd's 2004 Nissan Altima crashed into a house on the 1700 block of Piedmont Way, Burlington Fire Department officials said. Police and fire officials found two people inside the vehicle who could not get out of the car on their own.

Raymond, 94, was driving on Piedmont Way when he had a medical emergency, crossed into the opposite side of the road and crashed into the house, emergency personnel said. His wife, Hazeline Rudd, was in the passenger seat.

Raymond was pronounced dead after Fire and Rescue personnel pulled them both from the car. Hazeline had to be transported to a Chapel Hill hospital via helicopter. Her injuries are considered severe, emergency responders said.

No one inside the home was injured, officials said. The house, however, is estimated to have sustained $40,000 in damages, the Burlington Building Inspections Department said.

The Rudds live in Burlington.