Man dies after car crash in Winston-Salem

A man has died following a car crash in Winston-Salem involving multiple vehicles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died following a crash in Winston Salem near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road.

According to Winston-Salem police, 73-year-old James Lee Myers died from injuries from the crash. The accident happened after 1 p.m. back on June 17.

Police said Aryionna Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda Civic south on Griffith Road when she stopped in the roadway.

Investigators said Pryce’s car was hit by a 2001 GMC box truck driven by Gilbert Giron heading south on Griffith Road.

The crash caused Pryce’s car to be pushed across the roadway and hit a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Karen Myers head on.

James was a passenger in the Honda CR-V, according to police.

James’ death makes the 11th motor vehicle death in the city of Winston-Salem this year, compared to 17 at the same time last year.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.