Vehicle crashes into Davidson County school bus carrying 9 students

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A car crashed into a Davidson County Schools bus carrying 9 students students Monday afternoon, according to school officials.

"The bus driving students from Ledford Middle and Ledford High was stopped at the intersection of Midway School Road and Highway 109 for a traffic light,” a school spokesperson said.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and no students or bus drivers were injured as of Monday evening.

One of those two vehicles hit into the bus as it sat at the stop light, according to school officials.

