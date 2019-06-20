CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Snake bits are on the rise in North Carolina.

According to Atrium Health, North Carolina Poison Control has seen about a 67 percent increase in venomous bite calls over previous years.

Officials said there's not one specific reason for the rise, but many -- including the possibility of more people simply calling for help.

The wet winter we saw also means more food sources for snakes.

Erin Fisher, who takes care of snakes at Discovery Place Nature, said the best thing to do is to just leave the snakes alone.

North Carolina is home to 37 species of snake, five of which are venomous.

And as far as where you're likely to find them, officials said that brush pile in your yard is a haven for all the critters snakes love to snack on.

"Lots, and lots of mulch, a lot of brush. All that is a great habitat for rodents and lizards that these guys like to eat," Fisher said.

Should you come face to face with a snake, Fisher says don't antagonize it.

Throwing things at it or picking it up only makes it more likely you'll be bitten. And if a snake does bite you, Fisher says you should remain calm, gently wash the area with warm soapy water and call poison control.

If you have severe symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing or facial swelling you should call 911 immediately.

Fisher said it's not a bad idea to keep poison control's number in your phone: 1-800-222-1222-- just in case.

