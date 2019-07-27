HIGH POINT, N.C. — If a friend reaches out to you on facebook, telling you about free money from the government, it might pique your interest.

It happened to a woman in High Point.

She says her friend told her about a Federal Grant Program giving up to 3 million dollars.

To verify-- our sources are the federal government and the Better Business Bureau.

They both say this federal grant program is a scam.

It's become such a big problem both have warnings on their websites about it.

On usa.gov it says, "The federal government doesn't offer grants or "free money" to individuals to start a business or cover personal expenses."

Grants are generally awarded to state and local governments, universities, and other organizations to pay for research that benefits the public, not to pay your bills.

The BBB says free money doesn't come easy.

It's warning online says scammers want you to think government grants are there for the taking.

And here's something to keep in mind too. If you have to pay money to get money, it's a scam.

The BBB says a real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee.

The government and the BBB warn that scammers will sometimes use your friend's Facebook identity to reach out to you because you're more likely to believe them.

When it doubt, pick up the phone and call your friend to verify.

So no, the government isn't going around giving grant money especially through Facebook messenger