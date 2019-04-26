GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pollen on trees. Pollen on cars. Pollen everywhere you look.

It's that time of year again for those annoying springtime allergies.

Some of you are sneezing and coughing so much you've posted on Facebook saying this season is the worst ever.

To verify we checked in with Rob Russ. He's a Senior Environmental Specialist with the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection in Forsyth County.

His office tracks the pollen count for the Triad every weekday from February through late October.

It's the same information our meteorologists use in their forecasts.

Right now tree and grass pollen are in season.

Typically, tree pollen peaks in mid-April. As May approaches, it usually goes down.

You're allergies might have you feeling under the weather. But using data that dates back 23 years, Russ says we are actually having a relatively normal year.

"Tree pollen is a little bit down. We've had a few very high day for trees mostly due to oak pollen." Russ said. "But we've had some years where we've had quite a few more very high days and those very high days were even higher than what we've seen this year."

So we can verify this pollen season in the Triad is not the worst.

Ross added that 2010 was one the worst years.

He said that year, there were several days that broke pollen count records. He added that in April of 2010 the average three pollen concentration was almost three times higher than April 2019 so far.

But if the pollen is really bothering you, Russ suggests seeing a doctor so they can tell you exactly what you're allergic to and what treatment will help your allergy problems.