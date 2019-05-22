GREENSBORO, N.C. — Severe storms and tornadoes have ravaged the Midwest and southern Plains this week, and since Friday more than 34 tornadoes touched down in Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Missouri.

Thankfully, North Carolina weather is quiet, but this bout of storms prompted Good Morning Show viewers to submit severe weather questions to VERIFY.

Jay Pridgen: Is it true you shouldn't take a shower/bath during a thunderstorm?

Wendy Morris Harless: Is it true lightning is a danger to run in on the line if you are on a landline phone during a storm?

Terran Kirksey - WFMY News 2 meteorologist

Kirksey explained both questions are true.

"You shouldn't take a shower during a thunderstorm. Water conducts electricity, and if lightning hits your house and makes it into your plumbing system, you might be electrocuted, especially if you are in an old house that has all-metal pipes," he said.

As for talking on the phone, yes, it can be dangerous to use a landline during a storm for the same reason.

"The wires in the phone cable conduct electricity, so if lightning hits a phone line outside your house, the electricity can travel inside your house into your handset." Kirksey said.

He acknowledged the odds of either occurrence happening is low but not impossible.

"The same can be said about getting hit by lightning, in general."

It is true you should avoid taking a shower/bath or talking on a landline phone during a storm, especially if live in an older house with metal pipes and wires.

