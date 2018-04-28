GREENSBORO, N.C. - The love of ChapStick started with word of mouth for Jason Ingram when his dad recommended the stuff at 8-years-old.

“From then on I always had it in my pocket," Ingram said. "Wife says my lips are soft.”

So he wasn’t too happy to have the idea rolling around in his head that ChapStick is one of the “toxic lip Products” identified by a report from the Public Interest Research Group. But he wanted to read the claims anyway that ChapStick original flavor is one of two popular lip products found to contain an ingredient called parabens.

Along with Elf’s Pout Perfecter, an older product which E.L.F. says it reformulated in 2017 because now: “E.L.F. is proud to be a paraben-free brand.” So parabens, clearly raising a lot of concerns, but are they actually unsafe? To verify we went to the Public Interest Research Group study’s author, a representative for the cosmetic industry and the Food and Drug Administration. Let’s start with the people who claim there is a problem.

“If you get enough of them in your body, they can actually cause your body to grow cancers,” said Cara Cook, who is the toxics director at PIRG. “There has been a lot of research showing they can cause miscarriages, make it difficult to get pregnant.”

But the Personal Care Products Council argues the research isn’t that clear cut. And they say you need parabens to keep products from spoiling. They also say that parabens in your cosmetics come from an acid which occurs naturally in many fruits and veggies like carrots and onions.

So we need a neutral third party to weigh in. As of information published online in February 2018 the FDA says: “FDA scientists continue to review published studies on the safety of parabens. At this time, we do not have information that parabens as they are used in cosmetics have an effect on human health.”

So the report that products containing parabens are “toxic” is false. At least based off the scientific evidence out there right now.

We reached out multiple times to Pfizer the makers of ChapStick. They haven’t gotten back to us. But based on what we learned today, you should not be concerned using their product.

