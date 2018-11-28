VERIFY QUESTION

Heading into the frigidness of winter, we VERIFY -- how much show does the Triad receive in an average season? What are the snowiest months of the year?

Eric Chilton - Good Morning Show meteorologist

Chilton explained in an average winter, the Triad receives a little less than eight inches (7.9) on average. Since 1903, 928 inches of snow have fallen in the Triad.

The top months for snow are January (36%), followed by February (29%), March (19%) and then December (13%).

Only 15% of snow falls before January.

Whether you like or dislike winter, expect about eight inches of snowfall this year -- the majority of which is likely to fall in January and February.

