NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Verizon customers are experiencing widespread outages across North Carolina. Officials with Verizon say it all has to do with their fiber lines in the state.

They use Charter Communications fiber lines to carry information between cell sites and the core network. Officials with Verizon say this morning Charter made a change to its network which impacted a number of their cell sites.

Charter is working quickly to fix this issue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

