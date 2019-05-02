FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Verizon Wireless is working to resolve an issue preventing customers from calling 911 in several locations across central and eastern North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 has not learned of any areas in the Triad experiencing problems.

In the event of an emergency, Verizon customers in Fayetteville are asked to call:

(910) 433-1925

(910) 433-1911

(910) 433-1912

(910) 433-1913

To reach the Cumberland County 911 Center, call (910) 323-1141.

Text to 911 is still an option for both centers.

For Harnett County 911 Center, Verizon customers that may experience a problem dialing 911 can call the non-emergency number 910-893-9111.

A Verizon spokesperson told CBS 17, "The safety of our customers is our utmost priority. Our network engineers are working with 911 officials to ensure prompt restoration of 911 services to cell phones in the Fayetteville area."

Other areas experiencing outages are:

Harnett County Sheriffs Communications

Hoke County Emergency Communications

Moore County Public Safety

Jacksonville Fire-Police

Onslow County E9-1-1 Communications

Camp LeJeune 9-1-1 Center

Sampson County 9-1-1 Center

Holly Springs Police Department

Bladen County Central Communications

Columbus Central Communications

Duplin County Communications

Fayetteville City Communications

Integrated Incident Management Center-Ft Bragg

Sanford Police-Fire-EMS Communications

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology released a statement on the outages.

"The North Carolina 911 Board staff is reporting 911 outages across the eastern part of the state. The board staff is working with service providers to ensure service is restored as quickly as possible. Some residents may experience issues with the delivery of 911 calls. Anyone who has difficulty reaching their 911 center should follow local directions regarding alternate numbers to call in an emergency. There are 115 911 centers across the state managed and operated by county or municipal authorities."

Other wireless networks and landlines are not affected and can still call 9-1-1.

Verizon is aware of and working to fix the issue.