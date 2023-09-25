Crash causes damages, impacts Verizon and Spectrum service in Mebane

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MEBANE, N.C. — A car crash caused network issues in Mebane on Monday, according to the Alamance County Emergency Management Facebook.

ACEM said the incident occurred on NC Highway 119, near Perrin Road.

ACEM wrote that the outages are impacting Verizon and Spectrum phone service, which is causing "call delivery issues,".

ACEM urged residents to use a landline to call 911 for emergencies.

Crews are on the scene working to make repairs. ACEM did not specify what caused the car crash or what the car crash damaged.

Replying to a comment, ACEM said there is no estimated time for when services will be working again.

