DANVILLE, Va. — Wednesday Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that AeroFarms is set to build a $42 million state-of-the-art indoor vertical farm in Virginia.

The farm will be built in Cane Creek Centre which is a joint industrial park for the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

AeroFarms uses proprietary aeroponic growing technology to make highly flavorful leafy greens at a rate 390-times more productive than field-grown plants. The new 150,000-sqaure-foot facility will create 92 new jobs.

“AeroFarms is a leader in agricultural innovation with farming technologies that make high-quality, local produce available to more communities,” said Governor Northam.

“We are bringing capital investment and economic opportunity to rural Virginia by recruiting innovative companies like AeroFarms. I thank the company for choosing Virginia for this important venture and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for helping to secure this project.”

AeroFarms was founded in 2004 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. By hiring locally and creating year-round employment, AeroFarms is able to grow all year to nourish its communities.

“We are excited to expand to Virginia, an incredible state with a strong farming tradition, and we have been honored by the amazing reception at all levels,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder, and CEO of AeroFarms.

“We want to thank everyone for helping bring our tenth and largest, most advanced indoor vertical farm to life to create new jobs and increase access to healthier foods with better flavor. We are also excited about the future collaboration opportunities with The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to build on our work with Fortune 100 companies to solve broader ag-related supply chain issues.”

