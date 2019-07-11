5th Annual Greensboro Honors Veterans Parade

When: Saturday, November 9 starting at 12 p.m.

Where: The parade begins at on Elm Street at the Lindsey Street intersection in downtown Greensboro. It turns left on Friendly Avenue, left on Church Street, and then left onto Lindsay Street.

Info: The parade will honor veterans as well as active duty personnel and Gold Star families of Guilford County.

Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade

When: Saturday, November 9 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Starting near Broad and Fourth streets. It will end at Corpening Plaza.

Info: The parade will end with a 21-gun salute. The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association is sponsoring the parade.

'History of the American Soldier' - A Veterans Day Program

When: Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Guilford Courthouse National Military Park at Tour Stop 8

Info: History of the American Soldier is our Veterans Day program, where living history interpreters form a historic timeline of soldiers from American conflicts ranging from the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, Civil War, Korean War, Vietnam War, and 20th century conflicts.

Veterans Day Service at Carolina Field of Honor

When: Monday, November 11 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville

Info: The service will honor veterans past and present. The memorial at the park is the largest one to honor veterans on the East Coast outside of Washington, D.C.

High Point University Hosts Veterans Day Celebration

When: Friday, November 8 at 8 a.m.

Where: James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on HPU’s campus

Info: The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. Keeping with its yearly tradition, the university will pledge American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.

Alamance County Veterans Day Parade and Festival

When: Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Graham

Info: The event is sponsored by Alamance County Veterans group. The event will have 30 local vendors, food trucks, and live music.