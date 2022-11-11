Greensboro History Museum first opened on Veterans Day 1925 and has many veteran stories to tell

The U.S. federal holiday is observed annually on November 11 in honor of military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Veterans Day is celebrated across the United States through parades, events, and individuals who have served our country.

Greensboro has a lot to offer with ways on how to celebrate the day.

From the Carolina Field of Honor all the way to the Greensboro History Museum.

There's plenty to do.

WFMY spoke with Glenn Perkins, curator of community history at the Greensboro History Museum all about what the museum offers and what can be seen at the museum's Service & Sacrifice Gallery.

"When the museum was established it was opened on Nov. 11, 1925, and when it did a lot of the collections people brought in were things related to World War I," Perkins said. "It includes objects, uniforms, medals, awards, photographs, and stories of people who have served the nation in different capacities."

He said the Service & Sacrifice gallery is a special edition created with those who have served in mind.

"It's so amazing to get to tell these stories of people who have a strong connection to Greensboro whose services have taken them across the world," Perkins said.

