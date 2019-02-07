BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington will soon have a new site that will honor all five major military branches thanks to a group of Veterans.

The New Leaf Society released photos of the new Burlington Arboretum Veterans Overlook. A committee of Veterans helped with the design. The group decided the project would not be a memorial to the fallen or of past wars. Instead, it will be a tribute to honor and recognize all military service, past, present, and future.

The Plaza will be constructed on the highest elevation in the park, according to Randal Romie, who’s the Landscape Architect. Ed Walker, CEO of Carolina Bronze Sculpture and who’s from Burlington designed an eagle sculpture for the overlook. The bronze sculpture will be placed in the plaza and will stand 7 ½ feet-tall with an American eagle in full flight, lifting an American flag. The eagle has a wingspan of 7’. It will stand on an 88’ foot hexagon base that has a bronze seal representing the five major military branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. The overlook will also have flags of the United States and North Carolina on both sides.

American Eagle Bronze Sculpture created by Ed Walker, CEO of Carolina Bronze Sculpture

City of Burlington

Visitors will enter the Arboretum through the Veterans Overlook. The Overlook will stand at the corner of West Willowbrook Drive and South Church Street in Burlington. The Arboretum features paved walking trails, a children’s garden, restrooms, and new noble trees and plant collections over 11 acres of land.

